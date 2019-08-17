Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price at $35.10

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. 718,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,519. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $831.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.