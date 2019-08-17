Analysts Set Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) PT at $10.59

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.59.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $71,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,929 shares of company stock worth $246,919 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,771 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.68. 6,080,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.