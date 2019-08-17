Analysts Set Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Price Target at GBX 2,879.50

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,879.50 ($37.63).

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of CRH to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective (up from GBX 2,800 ($36.59)) on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get CRH alerts:

LON:CRH traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,639 ($34.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. CRH has a one year low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.17). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,651.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,505.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.