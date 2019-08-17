Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 1,203.65

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,203.65 ($15.73).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Commerzbank cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get easyJet alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Also, insider John Barton bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,220 ($129,648.50). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,326 shares of company stock worth $11,207,698.

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 887 ($11.59). 2,014,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 998.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,079.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.