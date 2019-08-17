Analysts Set ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) PT at $66.20

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,551,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,606,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,164,000 after buying an additional 458,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after buying an additional 570,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $134,658,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $56.05. 367,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,659. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

