Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $81.35

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 4,952,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.