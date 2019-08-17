Analyzing Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & Southern Banc (NASDAQ:SRNN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 26.94% 6.88% 0.99% Southern Banc 7.38% 3.82% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capitol Federal Financial and Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Southern Banc does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Southern Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $343.93 million 5.53 $98.92 million N/A N/A Southern Banc $5.53 million 1.25 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Volatility & Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Montana, and Arizona. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the reinsurance and real estate businesses. It operates a network of 58 branches, including 48 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

