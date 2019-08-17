AngioSoma (NASDAQ:SOAN) Major Shareholder Brent Atwood Acquires 12,176,719 Shares

AngioSoma (NASDAQ:SOAN) major shareholder Brent Atwood purchased 12,176,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.02 per share, with a total value of $243,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOAN opened at $0.01 on Friday. AngioSoma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company's lead drug candidates include Liprostin that completed Phase I and three Phase II clinical trials, and Prostaglandin E1 that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of peripheral artery diseases. It also markets a line of nutraceutical supplements under the SomaCeuticals name.

