Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,003.33 ($26.18).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. HSBC raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday.

AAL stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,698.40 ($22.19). 3,292,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,065.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,032.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,665 shares of company stock valued at $17,346,104.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

