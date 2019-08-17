Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0014 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $21.07 million and $771,834.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007427 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001799 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

