AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $19,571,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,429,000 after acquiring an additional 155,135 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $15,693,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AptarGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,322,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,549,000 after acquiring an additional 77,597 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.25. 197,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

