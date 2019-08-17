Arionum (ARO) Price Down 6% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $230,634.00 and approximately $72,244.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,330.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.01788615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.02987216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00717663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00798911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00476487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00131386 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.