Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $24.20 million and $407,481.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, Cryptomate and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

