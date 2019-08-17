Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $45,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 391.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 516,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,536,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,410,000 after acquiring an additional 475,061 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 62.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,017,000 after acquiring an additional 437,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,573,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7,710.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 334,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $167,737.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $476,869. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.72. 1,068,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

