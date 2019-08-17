Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches Market Cap of $934,150.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $934,150.00 and approximately $4,038.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026396 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003608 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,138,963 coins and its circulating supply is 162,056,266 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

