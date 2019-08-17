Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) PT Raised to C$2.70 at Cormark

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$2.40 to C$2.70 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Asanko Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of TSE:AKG opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.19 million and a P/E ratio of -393.33. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$118.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asanko Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

