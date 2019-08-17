Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASCL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target (up from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ascential to an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 468.33 ($6.12).

Get Ascential alerts:

LON ASCL opened at GBX 373.80 ($4.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.71. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.80 ($5.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.