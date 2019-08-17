Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $916,458.00 and $2,953.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00268764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.01298141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00094652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,266,310 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.