AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AU Optronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of AUO opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 billion. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AU Optronics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

