Auctus Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $113,681.00 and $306.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.01299198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

