AudioCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $199,477.00 and $3.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 56.1% against the dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002391 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00155179 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004027 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,224.56 or 1.00528535 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034907 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000437 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

