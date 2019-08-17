Aumake International (ASX:AU8) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Aumake International Ltd (ASX:AU8) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. Aumake International shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,744,102 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Aumake International news, insider Quentin Flannery acquired 315,000 shares of Aumake International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,675.00 ($32,393.62).

Aumake International Company Profile (ASX:AU8)

AuMake International Limited operates AuMake and Kiwi Buy retail stores in Australia and China. Its stores offer healthcare supplements and food; skin and body care products, and cosmetics; dairy products and baby food, including infant formula; and wool and leather products to Chinese consumers. The company also operates aumake.com and kiwibuy.com e-commerce stores, as well as a sales hub in Xiamen.

