Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €39.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.35 ($55.06).

ETR:NDA opened at €36.00 ($41.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €35.61 ($41.41) and a 52 week high of €65.08 ($75.67).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

