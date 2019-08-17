Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,471,000 after buying an additional 214,397 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 221.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $217,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,310.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $321,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

