Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.10.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $167.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 316,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,365,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,858,000 after buying an additional 175,967 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

