Autonio (NIO) Price Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $432,927.00 and $13,919.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00268167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.01311544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00093853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,135,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

