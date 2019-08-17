Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,401,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after purchasing an additional 304,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 31.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,756,000 after acquiring an additional 523,550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 144,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $16,219,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.46. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

