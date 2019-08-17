Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.14.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

