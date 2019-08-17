Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.78 ($95.09).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €81.12 ($94.33) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is €83.05 and its 200-day moving average is €82.30.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

