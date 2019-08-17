Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,685 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,225.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 20.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

