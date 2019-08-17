Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $392,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,680. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 338,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 58,724 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 115.1% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 41,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after buying an additional 311,457 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ball has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $79.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.