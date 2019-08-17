Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Cut by Pelham Global Financials Ltd.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 8.4% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Bank of America by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,022,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.