Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $27.03. 69,385,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,022,540. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $245.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,667,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,360,000 after acquiring an additional 780,257 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 43.5% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,651 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $794,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

