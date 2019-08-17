Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Barclays restated an average rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of BNS opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,584,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

