Banyan Network (BBN) Price Down 39.9% This Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $204,861.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026402 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003524 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinEx, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

