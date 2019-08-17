Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.68.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,170,000 after buying an additional 4,327,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after buying an additional 363,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,318,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,133,000 after buying an additional 1,616,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,897,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,563,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,013. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

