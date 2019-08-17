Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BAYRY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bayer has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

