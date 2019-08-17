Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 1206981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $976.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.68.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

