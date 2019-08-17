BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 5.5%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 2,058,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 799,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut BBVA Banco Frances from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,659,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 731,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 285,683 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

