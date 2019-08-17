Beacon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $53,412.00 and $72.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00559995 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004903 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.