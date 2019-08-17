Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 6,090,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,637. The company has a market cap of $955.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

