BidaskClub Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $64.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Compass Point cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.49 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,429.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $240,966.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $280,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

