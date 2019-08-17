Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.02

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01), with a volume of 514341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Biopharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

About Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

