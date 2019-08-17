BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.33

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 12247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Several analysts recently commented on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter worth $218,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter worth $617,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 43.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

