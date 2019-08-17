Bitcoin Incognito Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,829.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $431,987.00 and approximately $26,829.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002104 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,569,715 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

