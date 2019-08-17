BitNewChain (BTN) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $9.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00804163 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004256 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

