Bitradio Price Tops $0.0146 on Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $112,688.00 and $101.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,735,912 coins and its circulating supply is 7,735,907 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

