BitTorrent Price Reaches $0.0006 (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $129.46 million and approximately $28.86 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01294755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

