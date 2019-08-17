BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $4,336.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00801970 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

