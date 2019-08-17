bitUSD Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00009877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $1,106.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitUSD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00267966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.01316545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00094765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,572,790 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

